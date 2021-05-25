Home Top News 5 London roofs above the world

5 London roofs above the world

May 25, 2021 0 Comments
Le gratte ciel de Sky Garden au coeur de la City

Now is the time for roofs. Honestly, didn’t you dream it? A little cocktail flavor, hair in the air, with a couple good friends but above all: a pair of sunglasses …

Well, I present to you, for which at first this famous sun, unable to remember existence, points back to the tip of its nose. But we can still dream, can’t we? So the editorial staff asked me to make a small selection of the best roofs in the capital. For the rest, all you have to do is cross your fingers!

1. See Elba

This perfect roof and its cocktail bar on the Waterloo side has exiled air … Like Napoleon, choose this little paradise island that will be far away from all your troubles and your fights, whether they are at work or on the battlefield.

A cool and summery atmosphere is guaranteed, come relax! Looks like the restaurant also serves themed brunch …

Dizzy? Register directly Their website!

Skylight roof in London

2. Skylight roof

Do you like a little crochet, table tennis or bettank on the roof of the world? At the top of the skylight roof, the festive atmosphere is guaranteed! With DJ support to elevate your Saturday evenings, you can also choose the most sobering moment by snuggling up on premium mezzanine sofas. There is something for every taste!

Come quickly Book your tables!

Sky Garden, a roof in London

3. Sky Garden

A must see in London: Located at the top of the city, Come and enjoy a cocktail With your love and tenderness while admiring the capital under breathtaking view. Surprise yourself with real tropical woods that animate glass roofs. A word of advice: Be yourself in your 31s!

READ  M4 Traffic: Road closed after crash today near Siphonham - Updates

Tip: Bring your “attraction” to think about sunset during the first “date”, the second date is guaranteed …

Jin Po La, A Roof in London

4. Jin Po Act

Located on the 14th floor of the Dorset City Hotel in the Altgate County you will not only have your head in the stars, but actually in the skyscrapers of London! An event not to be missed for those who love good wines and classy cocktails.

A little hungry Their website?

Le Roque de Argent, a roof in London

5. Silver Rooster

French, French … You have long been exiled from your beloved republic to His Majesty’s Kingdom, are you an orphan of gastronomic food and our incomparable heritage?

Everything that makes Le Coqu de Argent shine on you, for a moment, your beloved lost land … with the help of these Versace gardens reminds you of the most beautiful palace in Europe (no doubt), and makes you forget the “English breakfast” of high quality food already consumed, this You will like the hexagonal bracket.

Enjoy the food!

