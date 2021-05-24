Young filmmakers inspired by the abandoned village

When you are making a film on a low budget, accessing comprehensive collections is not always easy, but young filmmakers from the Quebec city region have tackled this problem using the last moments of a historic village. A great American series.

Friends Thomas Duffer and William Contin have found the perfect place for their short film Black powder, Its show takes place on the 19the Century.

“Black powder is the story of four boys who are sent to another village. To do this, they will have to cross a forest. It’s four guys who don’t know each other, so the chemistry is so negative, and then it ends up being a humanism, ”said screenwriter Thomas Dufour.

With this perfect setting, the youngsters tried to create an image that looked a little more like an American style. They can say a big thank you to the American production that decided to drop the extra season Parkskins.

That’s by appearing himself in this series Parkskins William discovered the newly built historic village at that time.

“I loved filming there, and then I remembered where the village was. Everyone except the settlers didn’t know where it was. I went to the village and knocked on the door next door to ask for land, and now who owns it. Consider that National Geographic has not been updated for a season 2. Parkskins, It was like the village was abandoned if you will. So, I was able to get in touch with the owner of the land, ”the young filmmaker explained.

“I went to his place and I talked about the project. What can we do, if there is a chance for filming. They said it would be demolished by June 15. There is nothing left,” he added.

Project Black powder So it was made in eight days of filming, with more than 40 participants, actors, extras, members of the technical team and all of them on a budget of less than $ 2000.

The two young filmmakers hope to tour the festivals in 2022 and release their film Black powder To the general public in 2023.