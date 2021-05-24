Wentspills Hospital has been the first to receive frozen Pfizer / Bioentech vaccines

Outside of Riga’s largest hospitals is Wentspills Hospital, which has a special low-temperature refrigerator for storing vaccines in frozen form.







The first large-scale vaccination center in Latvia has opened at the Wentspils Sports Complex













As Norway explained, the hospital purchased a specific refrigerator in a timely manner to store all approved and available vaccines against Covit-19 available in Latvia, thus ensuring maximum readiness for residents of the region. Vaccine.

Unopened and dissolved Pfizer / Bioentech vaccine vials can be stored in a normal refrigerator for 2-8 days after removal from deep freezing conditions.

Vaccination centers in 17 Latvian cities will be open throughout Latvia this week, and senior class will continue to be able to get vaccinated without a pre-appointment from 9am to 10am.

In large centers, vaccination is planned this week with the Pfizer / Bioentech vaccine and the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine.