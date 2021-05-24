Home Technology Wentspills Hospital has been the first to receive frozen Pfizer / Bioentech vaccines

Wentspills Hospital has been the first to receive frozen Pfizer / Bioentech vaccines

May 24, 2021 0 Comments
Wentspills Hospital has been the first to receive frozen Pfizer / Bioentech vaccines

Outside of Riga’s largest hospitals is Wentspills Hospital, which has a special low-temperature refrigerator for storing vaccines in frozen form.




The first large-scale vaccination center in Latvia has opened at the Wentspils Sports Complex


+37
See also

As Norway explained, the hospital purchased a specific refrigerator in a timely manner to store all approved and available vaccines against Covit-19 available in Latvia, thus ensuring maximum readiness for residents of the region. Vaccine.

Unopened and dissolved Pfizer / Bioentech vaccine vials can be stored in a normal refrigerator for 2-8 days after removal from deep freezing conditions.

Vaccination centers in 17 Latvian cities will be open throughout Latvia this week, and senior class will continue to be able to get vaccinated without a pre-appointment from 9am to 10am.

In large centers, vaccination is planned this week with the Pfizer / Bioentech vaccine and the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine.

Others are currently studying

READ  The new World of Warcraft short film shows Troll's dead mother in her new job

You May Also Like

Snapshot updates with many new features: Excited users

Le bitcoin a perdu autour de 48 % depuis son record du 14 avril à 64.895,22 dollars.

Bitcoin continues its hellish decline

Surprisingly, 5G is not yet a consumer dream

Surprisingly, 5G is not yet a consumer dream

Today's Viral Video | Natural video recorded by the drone that surprised hundreds of people on the networks | YouTube | Trends | Popular | Trends | nnda nnrt | Off-site

Today’s Viral Video | Natural video recorded by the drone that surprised hundreds of people on the networks | YouTube | Trends | Popular | Trends | nnda nnrt | Off-site

Intel Alder Lake 740x337 0

14-Core Intel Alter Lake-B Geekbench 5 Raison 9 5900HI Appears

Bitcoin Pizza Day: They give 10,000 pizzas and $ pizza to Argentina to start saving

Bitcoin Pizza Day: They give 10,000 pizzas and $ pizza to Argentina to start saving

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *