Breakfast: Cam Newton works on the basics | Touchdown Act (NFL Act)

– Tim Debo is already number one in NFL sales

Are the Patriots interested in Julio Jones?

A departure from Julio Jones (WR, Falcons) Is possible. Opportunity for New England to reclaim a better recipient? According to NFL Media, there have been internal discussions among patriots about this possibility. Nothing confirms that this will lead to serious negotiations with Atlanta.

Cam Newton does the basics

According to ESPN, Game Newton (QB, Patriots) He has been working with a beginner coach in recent weeks to rebuild his basics. The good news is that the first team players to receive his pass in last week’s selections would have seen a difference.

Transactions

– 49ers cut Marquis Lee (WR) Four days after signing him for a season. The owner also announced the signing of Penny Fowler (WR). (ESPN)

– Riders announced David Irving (DL).

– Geron Christian (OT) Discounted by Texans. (ProFootballTalk)

Govt

– The 49ers Announced on Twitter that their stadium will be able to keep fans at full capacity again in the 2021 season. Last season, the path for them throughout the season was zero.

Injuries

– Runs on one toe in the off-season, Patrick Mahomes (QB, Chiefs) Be well prepared for training in Kansas City next week. (ESPN)

– Bradley Soup (OLB, Broncos) She had a minor ankle surgery a few days ago. This is the same ankle that lost the hammer in the last two games of the 2020 season. According to 9 news, Boss Rusher should be ready for summer training camp.

Arithmetic

– LJ Fort (LP, Ravens) He has now announced that he will be wearing No. 3.

–DJ Moore (WR, Panthers) Will now wear No.2. (Panthers.com)

Otherwise

– Brian Schneider, coordinator of special teams Jaguars, Left his post temporarily for personal reasons. He was in the same position with the Sihaks in September 2020. He never joined the team before Jacksonville in 2021. The reasons for his absence are unknown. Jaguar has confirmed his absence.

