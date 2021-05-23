Home Top News London: A calf wanders over 3 meters in a boot in the Thames

London: A calf wanders over 3 meters in a boot in the Thames

May 23, 2021 0 Comments
London: A calf wanders over 3 meters in a boot in the Thames

The minke whale, measuring three to four meters, was spotted Sunday in south-west London, trapped in a set of valves that control the flow of water.

Before the intervention of the Royal National Lifeboat Institute (RNLI), a veterinarian who was concerned about injury or being underweight examined and sprayed the Cetacean and was greeted with applause by hundreds of interested visitors.

But until 1:00 a.m. RNLI teams, firefighters London And the Marine Rescue Service was able to free the whale using an airbag.

AFP

But she was able to escape because rescuers “took her to a deeper part of the river,” an RNLI spokeswoman said Monday, pointing out that the small sea mammal “exhibits chaotic behavior.” Not in good health “.

Since then, Cetacean has been seen for the first time in the morning heading east and north sea. But other witnesses identified him as going upstairs.

Glenn Nicholets, commander of the London Fire Brigade, said it was “a very rare and unusual incident.” “We could not believe our eyes when we saw the poor beast, something like this does not happen every day,” 20-year-old Jack Manketo told AFP.

Among the smallest whales, the minke whale usually reaches 10 meters in adolescence and lives in the North Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, but occasionally as far as the Arctic or Ecuador.

In January 2006, a northern bottlenose whale was already stranded in the Thames, thus generating great interest. Unfortunately, Cetacean died when he was brought back to sea.

Also read:

Gray whale lost in the Mediterranean by rescuers to the Valley, Spain

READ  Solve the mysteries of London like a detective in this high-speed game

What are whales used for?

Scotland: Isle of Whale on the Whale Road

You May Also Like

Bordeaux celebrates Latin America for a week

Bordeaux celebrates Latin America for a week

Théo, devant le Tower Bridge, a ses places pour la finale.

Residents of Toulouse, the lucky foreigner to travel to Twickenham for the Champions Trophy final in London

How the fever has risen in recent days between London and Paris

How the fever has risen in recent days between London and Paris

Govt-19: London maintains its restructuring plan despite the rise of Indian diversity

Covid 19: London maintains its restructuring plan despite the rise of Indian diversity

Photo Cyril Lignach has released a snapshot of his new restaurant in London!

Photo Cyril Lignach has released a snapshot of his new restaurant in London!

Environment. Australia may experience Tarantula invasion

Environment. Australia may experience Tarantula invasion

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *