Is it really paid in bitcoin?

May 22, 2021

NFL footballer asking to pay in bitcoins.

Cryptocurrencies are on the rise. This trend is leading more and more people to make transactions with electronic currencies including Bitcoin. Russell Okung, Is the FNL star really paid in bitcoin? Learn more about his adventure with Bitcoin here.

Russell Okung is now one of the top 30 highest paid players in the NFL. Thanks to his conversion of his salary into bitcoin, his income increased from $ 13 million to $ 21 million when you consider his current value. So the star of the American National Football League is fully involved in the world of cryptocurrency. No longer a shadow of a doubt. Some releases of the young Carolina Panthers player announced the colors on her Twitter account. Star posts include “Freedom of Life, and #Bitcoin” and “You can ‘X’ for a year and see it slowly erode with inflation or you can protect your hard-earned money with #Bitcoin”. These releases have also increased the number of subscribers to his Twitter account.

It all started in May 2019 when Russell Okung asked to receive his salary in cryptocurrency, especially bitcoin. From there there is a gap to confirm that Russell Okung is being paid in bitcoin. In fact, after he made his choice, the American club the player was playing for was quick to clarify. The Carolina Panthers Club immediately denied in the columns of the Cointelegraph that a star like his teammates is only offered in the country’s currency: the dollar. At best, the club’s spokesman Russell Okung warned that he could choose to do what he wanted with the money because it was his business. From these reports, it is clear that the player has no contract with the club to be paid in bitcoin.

Snoop Dog and Dog Coin: Stars paid in cryptocurrency

The cryptocurrency won the arena of stars. In addition to athletes, cultural stars in the United States and elsewhere have embarked on this adventure that will pay off over time. Snoop the Dog, one of American iconic rappers, recently embarked on a cryptocurrency adventure. Thanks to him, Doc Coin has experienced dramatic fluctuations in electronic money registration time. Already in the past year, Dog Coin has risen more than 725%. Today, it ranks 10th according to CoinGecko. Its capital is about $ 10 billion and 8 cents per doge. This provoked many Buy dogecoin.

Other music and sports stars are also in the cryptocurrency business. American footballers Trevor Lawrence and Sean Kalkin have reached an agreement with their club to collect their salaries as well. Given the commitment of these two stars to Bitcoin, this option was predictable. Sean Kalkin has teamed up with the cryptocurrency app Jap to convert his salary into bitcoin. For his part, Trevor Lawrence could earn a salary of 20,920,000 in bitcoins.











