Covid 19: London maintains its restructuring plan despite the rise of Indian diversity

In addition to this measure, reducing the interval between two doses of vaccines (currently up to three months) or extending the vaccine to younger ones is one of the options being explored by the government to prevent outbreaks of B1.617.2 variant.

According to the Department of Health, the number of cases in the UK rose to 1,313 this week from 520 last week. Most of the cases are concentrated in the northwestern UK city of Bolton and some in London.

“Physicians will study this to see how we can make the vaccine campaign as effective as possible in the face of an outbreak of this variation.” Foreign Secretary Nadeem Jahawi briefed Skynews and explained “Vaccinate younger partners” Or “Brought together” The second dose was one of the options.

He quoted “Concerns” It has been mentioned that this variant is about a potentially major infection, but no “There is no evidence at the moment that this proves that vaccines are resistant or have very serious side effects in people.”

Despite the eruption of this variation, the authorities meticulously observed, “We hope the map for Monday is maintained as the vaccination continues,” he said. a dit Nadhim Zahawi.

Restaurants and bars reopen on Monday

Monday marks a major milestone with the resumption of room service for pubs and restaurants, as well as the reopening of cinemas and theaters. Internal meetings will be re-approved.

Measures implemented locally include strengthening screening and communication tracking and increasing the genetic sequence of positive events.

“We are monitoring the situation closely and will not hesitate to take further action if necessary.”Health Minister Matt Hancock said in a statement Thursday evening.

Andy Burnham, mayor of Greater Manchester, located in the affected area, on Friday objected to the implementation of local policies such as those used in the fall.

“Since the rest of the country is not defined, we would be very concerned if the government put local controls on Blackburn, Bolton or any other place, especially when there are things they can do before then.” Mr Burnham told the BBC the north-west of the UK was particularly vulnerable to locking, making it one of the poorest parts of the country.