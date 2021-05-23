Home Top News Bordeaux celebrates Latin America for a week

May 23, 2021 0 Comments
The 4th edition of Latin America and the Caribbean Week was held in Bordeaux from Monday, May 24 to Sunday, June 6

From May 24 to June 6, and for the eighth year, France prides itself on a rich cultural and educational program for Latin America and the Caribbean, but also through meetings, conferences, events, exhibitions, and tastes. During this fourth Bordeaux edition of Latin America and the Caribbean (SALC) Week, the city underscores its strong ties with Latin America and the Caribbean, especially when maintained by a strong Latin American community.

Caribbean Week in Latin America and this year in Bordeaux will focus heavily on the Bordeaux-Lima duo since 1956, and this year will celebrate the twentieth anniversary of the country’s independence. In the show, about forty meetings : Cooking and music workshops, university conferences, film and documentaries, concerts, discovery of ancestral plants, dance demonstrations, art exhibitions, meetings and discussions.

The 2021 edition hopes that the evolution of the health condition will unite the public at the site. The 2019 edition received 6,000 visitors.

