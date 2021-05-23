An ambitious project aimed at recreating the human brain

According to Henry Markram, a neuroscientist who modeled the brain on all of their problems, the brain could demonstrate the function of a sufficiently good computer model. In-silico patterns of the kidneys, liver and heart enrich our understanding.

The world is full of people who think differently. Although we want to fully understand this diversity, it is very difficult to understand it by a living person. At this point, Markram hopes that a computer model will provide an ethically acceptable way.

During a Dead talk about the Blue Brain Project (PPP), established in 2005 to model the mouse brain, Markram said in 2009 that he would develop a working computer model of the brain in 10 years.

Markram also drew the attention of the wealthy in the EU within the scope of the project, and in 2013 Human Brain Project (HBP) It received 1 1 billion to establish.

Each year for more than a decade, as the project expanded and the deadline changed, filmmaker Nova Hutton interviewed Markram, colleagues and critics. Hutton In Silico The film was named after him as a result of this project.

The new scientist He notes that models of HBP can produce noise just like real brains. “Growing features” are vaguely mentioned in the film. Connecting this noise to the function of the brain is an intelligent breakout card, if any: no one knows what that noise is, so there is no way to tell if the model is making the right sound.

Each brain is like a unique fine

It is within our power to model certain organs, but the brain is not a classic organ. It is inevitable that there will be some common points in the field of brain anatomy, but research so far has shown that It shows that every brain is like a beautiful, unique snowflake.

Terence Cheznovsky, an in-depth teacher of research at the Salk Institute of Biological Research in California, predicts that only “every part of the brain can be as mysterious as a simulation.”

* In Silicon: A phrase referring to biological experiments “performed on a computer or by computer simulation”.