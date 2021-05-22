United States / Mexico – Scholabrians launch education center for refugees and immigrants in Tijuana

Tijuana (Agency Fights) – “In this new place, many families and adults will be able to realize their goals, dreams and life plans. Father Patrick Murphy, director of Maison to Mikrant in Tijuana, spoke to Agensia Fights about the new area of ​​the Scalabrian Training Center for the Migrant (Cessfom), which opened recently. Promoted in collaboration with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the program aims to assist people in their pursuit of their professional, personal and family goals and to improve their social cohesion. “Center”, Father Patrick explains, “will provide access to courses with official accreditation that will allow each student’s personal development and then facilitate their professional integration.”

Since 2018, CessForm has conducted more than 35 free courses, benefiting more than a thousand people. “Thanks to the new framework, – which underscores religion – we can improve our service by reaching out to more adults, refugees, deportees and displaced people coming to the city.” The new building actually has three levels and includes a service and consulting area, two professional labs for business courses, two large classrooms, as well as a multi-purpose room and lounge. In addition to teaching Spanish, English, computers and literacy courses, there will be vocational courses in various fields such as forge, electricity, bodywork and horticulture.

To facilitate the integration of new arrivals, mixed groups were formed, consisting of recent immigrants and refugees and members of the Tijuana community. “The program – says the missionary – seeks to protect the right to refugee and asylum seekers’ well-being, promoting cohesive and peaceful coexistence that benefits local people.” Commenting on the situation of immigrants on the US border, Patrick Patrick added: “In recent weeks, the US government has opened its borders to the most vulnerable people, pregnant women, the elderly and children living with AIDS. Acute diseases. This – he concludes – is a very positive and encouraging signal: as Pope Francis says, for Christians, the protection of the last is a priority, so we must build bridges of unity. “(ES) (Agency Fights 22/5/2021)





