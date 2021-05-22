Jewish man following CARS waving Palestinian flags shouting Allahu Akbar. In the United States. Where are the dams? – Perfect scoop

The horrific video shows a Jewish man in Los Angeles, USA waving Palestinian flags, mocking him, shouting at him and shouting from Allahu Akbar.

This is one of the latest examples of a nationwide event that Democrats do not care about. They want to sue Trump for saying Wuhan Fever, but their attack on Israel is preying on Jews, and they don’t care.

Fox adds:

The man, who was asked to remain anonymous, told Fox News Monday night as he was walking from his home to the synagogue during the Shaw Jewish holiday that a car was seen running towards him. “I’ve run this way a million times and I’ve never been scared,” he said. “I waited until the light changed. Suddenly out of the corner of my eye I saw a few cars waving the Palestinian flag. They started speeding up and I heard them chanting” Allahu Akbar “. That’s when I started running for my life.”

He is running for his life in the United States. Because he is Jewish. He is afraid to come out of the synagogue because the Democrats have drawn a target on his back.

See:

“I ran as fast as I could,” he said. “They picked up speed and I thought they were going to run after me and it would be over. The man even recited the “Shema” prayer, a verse they usually read for the Jews to die. “I was panicking,” he said. I kept thinking, “I’m a six-year-old father, and I want to go home tonight.” I thought they were going to kill me. My mind was running. A longtime Los Angeles resident ran into the synagogue and shouted to help protect the entrances as those around him shouted. The man has since returned to the synagogue, but said he “stares in all directions” as vehicles approach and “often hides behind trees.”

How far would it go before Dames was called to account? Newsweek even hears it.