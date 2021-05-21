Home Sports [Top 50] # 45: Chase Young The Predator | Touchdown Act (NFL Act)

[Top 50] # 45: Chase Young The Predator | Touchdown Act (NFL Act)

May 21, 2021 0 Comments
[Top 50] # 45: Chase Young The Predator | Touchdown Act (NFL Act)

From May 15 to July 3, TDActu offers its top 50 NFL players. To get to this ranking, each member of the editorial staff voted for the 50 players who would be on their team to start the upcoming season. These rankings were later compiled and placed in the final 50 places. Opportunity to discuss, but provide 50 profiles for newcomers to the NFL.

Chase Young – Defensive end – Washington

Identity Card : 22 years old – 1 m 96 – 120 kg

Draft: Exam No. 2 in 2020

Profile: Defensive Rookie of the 2020 Season

Statistics 2020: 44 blocks, including 7.5 sacks, 4 forced stumbles and 4 guarded passes

Why is he here?

He was expected at the turn as he was selected as the highest in the draft. In one NFL season, Chase Young has already made everyone agree: this beast is a fierce predator. Its cat qualities that combine power and speed are already feared in the NFL jungle. When faced with Washington, the opposing quarterbacks fear for his presence, thwarting their attack, and even their fans. He is already in this category!

As a teenager he dreamed of joining the FBI to find serial killers. From the state of Ohio awaiting his degree in the criminal field: he is now a hunter.

What is the purpose in 2021?

As king of Savannah. It may not be easy with big cats like Aaron Donald, Nick Posa or DJ Watt, but Chase Young has all the characteristics of a dominant player and is one of the most important positions on the field. If he still has a way to go, he looks set to one day surpass Michael Strahan (Giants / 2001) record of 22.5 sacks in a season.

However, in a team game, personal rewards are important and Chase Young, after winning the trophy for best college defender, will not be in the NFL. But the important thing is the team’s record, and he aims to return to the playoffs to achieve a better safari: against Tampa Bay during the 2020 playoffs, Chase Young could not weigh in on the competition with only 3 tags, and no QB hit. In the uniform section, he has to stick his teeth out to allow his bag to win again.

The editorial asked the staff

“Very quickly for the project, but he’s already shown to be the Defender of the Year. It’s more and more dominant and its ceiling is enormous.» Victor Rollier

– “There’s nothing more interesting than watching a number 2 in the draft. Young DE is emerging as one of the League’s future best defenders.” Tristan Henry

– “Chase Young wanted to watch the Washington tournament last year, I mean!» Raul Villaroy

– “He has everything to become the best edge in the league. His team needs to launch an attack.” Eliot Salmon

General Classification

46. ​​Laont David – L.B., Buchananers
47. Nick Soup – R.P., Browns
48. Corey Linsley – C, Chargers
49. Lamar Jackson – QB, Ravens
50. Fred Warner – LP, 49ers

READ  The Netflix star football coach compared himself to Hitler and pressured him to leave

You May Also Like

Jack Flaherty (8-0), single master

Jack Flaherty (8-0), single master

NBA - LeBron James qualifies for Los Angeles Lakers by crucifying Golden State Warriors at the end of suspense!

NBA – LeBron James qualifies for Los Angeles Lakers by crucifying Golden State Warriors at the end of suspense!

Transformers: Justin Herbert, Control Tower | Touchdown Act (NFL Act)

Transformers: Justin Herbert, Control Tower | Touchdown Act (NFL Act)

Tyler Duffy tried to reach Jermin Mercedes last night

Tyler Duffy tried to reach Jermin Mercedes last night

MLP: Uncompromising Hyun Jin Reo, Blue Jays Shutout 8-0

MLP: Uncompromising Hyun Jin Reo, Blue Jays Shutout 8-0

NFL: Dick Epsol announced the birth of the American Football Confederation in 2019

NFL: Dick Epsol announced the birth of the American Football Confederation in 2019

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *