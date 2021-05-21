Teaches in Australia from kindergarten

Australia was one of the first countries to integrate cyber security with education, starting with kindergarten.

Report all the dangers of cyberspace

Today’s children Digital origin, Further However, not everyone is aware of the dangers of cyberspace. Australia wants to educate them on the subject from an early age, when they know the usefulness of iPods and smartphones, and when they integrate Instagram and TikTok In their daily lives.

When they are aware of this need, they do not need to be aware of dangerous applications, data privacy, or opening an email link from an unknown sender is dangerous to the data and the device. So far, despite the preference of many countries, all of these have not been a priority in early childhood education.

Education and Internet Security: A Pioneer in Australia?

Australia may be one of the first Briefly implement cyber security in education. The country is in the process of revising its national program, and the most recent draft includes a promising sectionTeaching various digital security topics to children aged 5-16, For data and privacy.

This project is a Regular and gradual approach Teaching, introducing different ideas at different ages. It is not yet certain whether this material will be included in the final edition of the Australian Curriculum. But at least the country raises it as a possibility and the partners are already in talks.

Australia: Teaching cyber security to children

When children first enter public schools at the age of 5 they are taught, among other things Do not share personal data Such as date of birth or unknown full names. It is also emphasized that you should always consult with your parents or guardians before entering any such information online.

Then, at the age of six, children will learn, among other things How to use usernames and passwords. They will also be taught how to deflect the dangers of competitive environmental connections.

The biggest case

By the time children reach grades three or four, they will have learned advanced lessons on data usage and privacy. Lessons will focus on the rest How to find personal data that can be stored by online services, How it can reveal their geographical status or identity.

Teachers will also discuss The use of nicknames and their significance Play online games for example. Media literacy skills that help children understand the difference between true and false information will also be part of the program.