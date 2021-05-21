Australia uses vital resources

Plague of rats in storage barns, fields, and homes destroyed the cultures of New South Wales for weeks. State officials have lifted a ban on a poison to combat this “Natural Disaster”.

In the absence of the flutist, there is poison in Australia. On Thursday, May 20, the Minister of Agriculture of New South Wales (southeast of the island) stated that he had “A request‘Emergency Recognition’ As part of a $ 50 million program to help regions, the Australian National Agency for Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines wants to use a toxin called promadiolone on farms. ”

“It’s like wiping out rats in rural New South Wales.” Said Adam Marshall, who was quoted as saying ABC Australia.

For possible recognition of this anticoagulant rodenticide – “Agricultural use banned in most countries of the world”, Accurate Canberra Times – The concentration of zinc phosphate in bait traditionally used in farms is also likely to double.

“Prometheolone can poison farms, livestock and other animals that inhabit dogs”, However, the Australian capital’s daily newspaper warns. An argument

