RealMe launches new brand on May 25, name begins with the letter ‘T’ – RealMe launches new technology brand name TNM

May 20, 2021 0 Comments
Realm New Technology Brand Release Date: Chinese smartphone maker RealMe today confirmed on Thursday that its upcoming brand, which begins with the letter D under the RealMe TechLife ecosystem, will be released worldwide on May 25. The brand talked about the new brand through its Twitter handle Realme Techlife, saying it started with a dream, which led to the discovery of new design and growth.

Madhav Seth, Vice President, Reality India and CEO, Realty India and Europe, said in a statement, “We are very excited because D will still be here in a few days, which will be the first brand in our reality techlife ecosystem.” He said that after enjoying the unique, new, versatile and exciting range of upcoming brand techlife products, we hope that the upcoming brand will get a lot of love from everyone.

The brand is planned to be launched soon to help consumers enjoy a better and more comfortable tech life in the future. The company says the product promises to offer a different proposal to consumers who want more value from their technology to enrich everyday life.

In addition to officially announcing the name of the device, the report also said that the brand new website and social media manipulations will go live on the same day. (IANS)

