Home Top News Europe’s largest museums, from Paris to London to Athens, are finally reopening

Europe’s largest museums, from Paris to London to Athens, are finally reopening

May 20, 2021 0 Comments
Europe's largest museums, from Paris to London to Athens, are finally reopening

For many of Europe’s largest museums, the time of hope and openness has arrived!

In Paris, this Wednesday morning, the first visitors were able to re-enter the Louvre, the world’s most-visited museum closed for more than six months.

Measurements are greatly reduced, with the opportunity to discover the museum’s masterpieces alone or almost, however, far from the usual crowd …

Opportunity to meet Mona Lisa face to face …

In London, museums are also reopening.

On Tuesday, the Royal Academy of Arts opened the main exhibition of the latest collection of spring paintings by renowned artist David Hockney.

Restrictions have been relaxed, and hope is reborn through the expression of these circumstances and the season …

Find out in London until September 26 …

It’s spring in Amsterdam, too, and the National Museum of Regex Museum opens this week with an exhibition simply called “Slavery”.

History of slavery through the history of the Netherlands.

The inauguration took place in the presence of King Willem-Alexander, to the sound of a traditional song performed by Isalin and Roll Callister of the Netherlands Antilles.

Ticket booking is online only.

Finally, in the south, as in Athens, museums are already open for a few days.

Among them, majestic Acropolis Museum, With re-fitted measurements and health controls to suit the situation.

Tourists have not yet returned to the streams, but the season begins uniformly and the streets of the Greek capital are gradually discovering its terraces, its pedestrians, its charm and pleasant music …

READ  Washington uprising: Police attack Trump in court

You May Also Like

Photos de personnes sur une carte du monde.

Mathilde Konsinski: “Creating a Network of Mutual Assistance and Information”

Colombia reopens all its borders except Venezuela

Colombia reopens all its borders except Venezuela

Application clips used in Australia for communication tracking

Application clips used in Australia for communication tracking

David Hockney's Normandy on display in London

David Hockney’s Normandy on display in London

Does card counting apply to online casinos?

Des éléphants en bois devant Buckingham Palace

Coexistence: When elephants march in front of Buckingham

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *