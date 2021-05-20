Australia bids to host 2027 World Cup

“This is a great day for all Australians as we officially raise our hands to compete as candidates for the organization of the third largest sporting event in the world.” In a statement, Hamish McLennan, president of the Australian Federation of Rugby Australia, launched Australia’s bid to host the 2027 Rugby World Cup on Thursday.“The 2027 World Cup is a generational event, and hosting it is a rare opportunity that will bring significant economic benefits to our country.” Rugby Australia estimates that the World Cup will generate $ 2.5 billion (1. 1.6 billion) for the economy, attract 200,000 spectators to the country and more than two million spectators in stadiums.