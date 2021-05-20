Australia bids to host 2027 World Cup

“This is a great day for all Australians as we officially raise our hands to compete as candidates for the organization of the third largest sporting event in the world.” In a statement, Hamish McLennan, president of the Australian Federation of Rugby Australia, launched Australia’s bid to host the 2027 Rugby World Cup on Thursday.“The 2027 World Cup is a generational event, and hosting it is a rare opportunity that will bring significant economic benefits to our country.” Rugby Australia estimates that the World Cup will generate $ 2.5 billion (1. 1.6 billion) for the economy, attract 200,000 spectators to the country and more than two million spectators in stadiums.
Mr. McLennan talked about one “Unparalleled opportunity to develop the game” This applies “A Decade of Green and Gold”, Australia’s national colors, during which the country hosts many important sporting events.
Brisbane is the IOC’s preferred candidate to host the 2032 Olympics. Australia will host the Twenty20 Cricket World Cup and the Women’s Basketball World Cup next year and the Women’s Football World Cup in 2023.
Australia-Russia match?
Australia had expressed their desire to host the Rugby World Cup in 2017, currently the favorites against Russia. Argentina had also expressed its interest in the system, but left it last year. The organizing nations of the 2027 and 2031 editions will be appointed in May 2022, with a deadline of January 2022 to submit applications.
Australia, the world champions in 1991 and 1999, reached the 2003 World Cup final. But since then the Wallabies have lost their glory, and local rugby, in great financial trouble, has been plagued by competition from other sports.