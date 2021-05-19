Trump organization under criminal investigation

Initially focused on paying the two mistresses of the former US president, the investigation has now been expanded to include allegations of tax fraud, insurance fraud or bank fraud.

The New York State Attorney announced Tuesday that the Trump organization, a joint venture with the family of former U.S. President Donald Trump, is the target of a criminal investigation.

“We have informed the Trump organization that our investigation into this organization is no longer of a civilian nature,” said New York State Attorney Ledia James’ spokeswoman Babion Levy.

“We are now actively investigating the Trump organization in criminal matters with the Manhattan Attorney,” he added.

Trump condemns a “witch hunt.”

The Trump organization is made up of hundreds of businesses, including hotels, real estate companies and golf courses, with Donald Trump or his relatives.

Manhattan lawyer Cyrus Vance, a Democrat, initially launched an investigation into allegations that he paid two mistresses of two Republican millionaires before the 2016 presidential election, and has now been extended to charges of tax evasion, tax evasion, insurance or bank fraud.

The trial is being held in secret before a major arbitrator. Attorney Vance has been receiving tax revenue from Donald Trump for the past eight years and from the Trump organization in February after a long legal battle.

Donald Trump, who left the White House in January, refused to make any mistake and called the investigation “a continuation of the biggest political witch hunt in our country’s history.”