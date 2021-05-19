Home Sports NFL: Dick Epsol announced the birth of the American Football Confederation in 2019

NFL: Dick Epsol announced the birth of the American Football Confederation in 2019

May 19, 2021 0 Comments
NFL: Dick Epsol announced the birth of the American Football Confederation in 2019

After the NFL and XFL in 2020, another football league will form in the United States.

Vince McMahon’s former partner in the formation of the first XFL, Dick Epsol, announced the birth of the American Football Confederation on Tuesday. The latter will see daylight in February 2019, after Super Bowl LIII.

The league will have eight teams of 50 players each and the schedule will last 10 weeks.

NFL Ebersol said teams are often made up of players who cannot make a significant place in.

“There are 28,000 Division 1 footballers, only 1,700 of whom work in the NFL grocery store. We are looking for these Kurt Warners and we think we will find them,” Epsol said.

Cities covering a system will emerge in the next three months.

It should be noted that in terms different from the NFL, there will be no kickoff and the ball will automatically be placed on the 25th line. All touchdowns must be followed. Two point change.

READ  Wolves star told to leave amid Man United and Liverpool links as target hints at £40m transfer

You May Also Like

MLP: The Angels have released the powerful 41-year-old hitter Albert Pujols

MLP: The Angels have released the powerful 41-year-old hitter Albert Pujols

Zion Williamson's season, unheard of!

Zion Williamson’s season, unheard of!

Bears: Andy Dalton Holder | Touchdown Act (NFL Act)

Bears: Andy Dalton Holder | Touchdown Act (NFL Act)

Brief MLP: Trevor Boyer MLP | Shoaib attracts Othani

Brief MLP: Trevor Boyer MLP | Shoaib attracts Othani

Pierre-Oliver Lestage is already in the good grace of Pete Caroline

Pierre-Oliver Lestage is already in the good grace of Pete Caroline

Clint Frasier is in the worst order of her career

Clint Frasier is in the worst order of her career

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *