NFL: Dick Epsol announced the birth of the American Football Confederation in 2019

Tuesday, March 20, 2018. 12:47 pm

After the NFL and XFL in 2020, another football league will form in the United States.

Vince McMahon’s former partner in the formation of the first XFL, Dick Epsol, announced the birth of the American Football Confederation on Tuesday. The latter will see daylight in February 2019, after Super Bowl LIII.

The league will have eight teams of 50 players each and the schedule will last 10 weeks.

NFL Ebersol said teams are often made up of players who cannot make a significant place in.

“There are 28,000 Division 1 footballers, only 1,700 of whom work in the NFL grocery store. We are looking for these Kurt Warners and we think we will find them,” Epsol said.

Cities covering a system will emerge in the next three months.

It should be noted that in terms different from the NFL, there will be no kickoff and the ball will automatically be placed on the 25th line. All touchdowns must be followed. Two point change.