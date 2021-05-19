Home Top News David Hockney’s Normandy on display in London

David Hockney’s Normandy on display in London

May 19, 2021 0 Comments
David Hockney's Normandy on display in London

The most expensive painter in the world who loves Normandy. The David Hockney series, dubbed “The Arrival of Spring,” will be on display at the Royal Academy Museum in London from May 23.

David Hogney celebrates his love for Normandy At an exhibition presented in London from May 23rd. A Royal Royal Academy At the center of English capital, he ” The arrival of spring .

One hundred and sixteen works Drawn on iPod The first imprisonment A year ago. The most expensive painter in the world was later isolated in his luxurious home in Base de Agile.

A series of paintings made in Normandy and called “The Arrival of Spring” are on display in London © Radio France
Richard Place

A Digital tabletUse brushes An application created specifically for him, It was with these tools and his garden that David Hockney drew his Normandy. One thing that was before his eyes, was nature. The project was planned before epidemics and locks.

One Hundred and Sixteen Paintings by David Hochney during his imprisonment in Base de Agile
One Hundred and Sixteen Paintings by David Hochney during his imprisonment in Base de Agile © Radio France
Richard Place

Bayox tape as a source of inspiration

Norman influence This exhibition is not limited to the landscapes painted by the artist. David Hockney was very interested Bayox tape. Edith Devane, supervisor of the Royal Academy in London, explains that when the museum opened, he visited it several times and was inspired to create the series.

The most colorful works of all time by David Hockney will be on display London from 23 May And in Orange Museum in Paris At the end of the year.

READ  Charles Dickens, Frenzy Walker in London, 1812-1870 - AB. 7/13

You May Also Like

Does card counting apply to online casinos?

Des éléphants en bois devant Buckingham Palace

Coexistence: When elephants march in front of Buckingham

BFMTV

Trump organization under criminal investigation

OSF Digital Acquires Expensive Expansion Team in Australia and New Zealand - Latest News

OSF Digital Acquires Expensive Expansion Team in Australia and New Zealand – Latest News

Is Mayor Sadiq Khan going for a second term?

Is Mayor Sadiq Khan going for a second term?

Le fils de Rudy Giuliani, fidèle avocat de Trump, ambitionne de devenir gouverneur de New York

The son of Trump’s loyal lawyer Rudy Giuliani aspires to be governor of New York

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *