Home Top News Coexistence: When elephants march in front of Buckingham

Coexistence: When elephants march in front of Buckingham

May 19, 2021 0 Comments
Des éléphants en bois devant Buckingham Palace
By Mad fund | On 05/19/2021 at 11:03 am | Updated on 05/19/2021 at 11:13

Last Saturday, elephants marched on the famous London Avenue The Mall, not far from Her Majesty the Queen. In real terms, the animals had the uniqueness of wood: an initiative‘Elephant Family Trust, As part of their campaign called “CoExistence”.

125 Pachyderm sculptures were taken from India to London. Carved by local indigenous people, the giants will be on display for charitable fundraising in the capital’s parks before being sold for $ 30,000 each.

A meaningful message for today

The organizers of the movement want to highlight the impact of the health condition on certain endangered plants and animals. These dangerous animals are once again changing as human activities are greatly reduced during epidemics. What to wonder about our coexistence path: “It’s a question of mutual survival.” Ruth Ganesh, one of the ideological leaders of the “march” announced.

The money collected will be used especially for planting crops, which are intended to provide a new environment for elephants, far removed from farmland cultivated for human production.

READ  College football scores, NCAA top 25, Week 7: Miami jumps back, wins Memphis Wild shootout

You May Also Like

Does card counting apply to online casinos?

BFMTV

Trump organization under criminal investigation

OSF Digital Acquires Expensive Expansion Team in Australia and New Zealand - Latest News

OSF Digital Acquires Expensive Expansion Team in Australia and New Zealand – Latest News

Is Mayor Sadiq Khan going for a second term?

Is Mayor Sadiq Khan going for a second term?

Le fils de Rudy Giuliani, fidèle avocat de Trump, ambitionne de devenir gouverneur de New York

The son of Trump’s loyal lawyer Rudy Giuliani aspires to be governor of New York

If we had played to discover North America ...

If we had played to discover North America …

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *