The U.S. Supreme Court, which was amended by Donald Trump, will examine the right to abortion

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to reconsider women’s right to abortion, which, given its conservative majority, represents a highly restricted structure.

The Supreme Court, appointed by Donald Trump with one-third of the nine judges, will consider the next fall of the Mississippi Act, which prohibits most abortions from the 15th week of pregnancy.

In the United States, due to a lack of a legislative framework, the Supreme Court recognized the right of women to perform abortions in 1973 as a sign entitled “Row v. Wade”. She clarified that the fetus is “not possible” and that women can have an abortion until it corresponds to 22 weeks of pregnancy.

A section of the population is still reluctant to perform abortions

A section of the population, especially in religious circles, vehemently opposes spontaneous termination of pregnancy (abortion) and conservative states have enacted laws over time to restrict women’s access to these interventions.

But laws that directly contradict the structure laid down by the Supreme Court, including those prohibiting all abortions or restricting abortions to the first weeks of pregnancy, have so far been systematically overturned by the courts. Mississippi law was first barred and then appealed. Its authors later decided to appeal to the Law Court.

The Supreme Court may have refused to take it and, as in most cases, would have upheld these conclusions. By agreeing to examine the appeal, it suggests that it may affect them.

Conservative majority in the Supreme Court in favor of a more restrictive framework for abortion

In accordance with customary practice, his choice was not justified, but he pointed out that he wanted to confine himself to a legal question: “Are all restrictions on abortion unconstitutional (fetal) possible?”

In order to convince religious voters, Donald Trump promised to appoint judges with conservative values ​​during his 2016 campaign, especially against abortion, in all federal courts.

During her tenure, she brought three judges to the Supreme Court, including Amy Connie Barrett, a Catholic, to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the women’s rights champion who died in September. His visit to court to oppose abortion and states has multiplied control texts in recent months.