PUBG Multiple steps to charge the intensity of the game, through which we can charge the wrenches and take advantage of the features within the game, because these weapons have a role to play in winning against enemies by purchasing the latest weapons and changing their combat looks. Sports.
PUBG charges mobile game intensity by ID
- Initially, you go to the B website.Becky charges the intensity of the game.
- You will be taken to a page with a list of countries, then select the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
- The type of wrench that suits you is selected from the web interface.
- Write your own code in the PUBG frontend game.
- You need to select the payment method that suits you and then choose the size of the wrenches.
- Click the “Go Now” icon at the bottom of the page.
- Follow all the steps to get the seriousness of the game.
- In the end, you have to go to the mail of the game and play the game of Peggy.
Free Ship of Becky Game 2021 AD.
- Go to the App Store on your Android phone.
- Search the Google Feedback Rewards app and after downloading it you will need to conduct various surveys to get the PUBG mobile game intensity balance.
- Go to the game on your mobile phone and then look for the UC Purchase tab.