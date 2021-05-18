PUBG Multiple steps to charge the intensity of the game, through which we can charge the wrenches and take advantage of the features within the game, because these weapons have a role to play in winning against enemies by purchasing the latest weapons and changing their combat looks. Sports.

PUBG charges mobile game intensity by ID

Initially, you go to the B website.Becky charges the intensity of the game. You will be taken to a page with a list of countries, then select the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The type of wrench that suits you is selected from the web interface. Write your own code in the PUBG frontend game. You need to select the payment method that suits you and then choose the size of the wrenches. Click the “Go Now” icon at the bottom of the page. Follow all the steps to get the seriousness of the game. In the end, you have to go to the mail of the game and play the game of Peggy.

Free Ship of Becky Game 2021 AD.

Go to the App Store on your Android phone.

Search the Google Feedback Rewards app and after downloading it you will need to conduct various surveys to get the PUBG mobile game intensity balance.

Go to the game on your mobile phone and then look for the UC Purchase tab.