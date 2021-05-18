Home Top News The son of Trump’s loyal lawyer Rudy Giuliani aspires to be governor of New York

May 18, 2021 0 Comments
Le fils de Rudy Giuliani, fidèle avocat de Trump, ambitionne de devenir gouverneur de New York

The 35-year-old will run in the Republican primary in 2022, according to the New York Post. Rudy Giuliani was the mayor of New York City from 1994 to 2002 and was a confidant when he was president of the United States, before becoming Donald Trump’s lawyer. “I think my dad was the best mayor in New York City, if not in the United States,” his son said.

Andrew Giuliani served in the White House during Donald Trump’s presidency, but has never run for public office before. According to the New York Post, as the Republican election approaches, it will show its support for business and law enforcement.

Young Giuliani is confident that he has a good chance of defeating current Governor Andrew Cuomo in next year’s election. However, he will have to win the Republican primary before running against his fourth-term Democrat.

Andrew Cuomo is currently on trial following the sexual abuse of several women. One of them is a former employee of the governor. She accuses him of touching the bottom of her blouse during work.

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

