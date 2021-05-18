Home Top News The Rise of Mythical Skyscrapers in New York

The Rise of Mythical Skyscrapers in New York

May 18, 2021 0 Comments
This week, a letter from the United States goes sky high. Undeniably, skyscrapers Visual signature of New York. From the 25th floor of a building where the RDL office is located, Lionel Gentron creates the panorama of these towers as part of the soul of Manhattan.

Then, the reporter in the United States takes us to Call and four of his best “skyscrapers”: The A world center, The tallest tower, theEmpire State Building, Very mythical, the A Vanderbilt, Most recent or most “Art Deco” Chrysler Building.

The journalist gives us their story, but also their secrets. Why is a world center 541 meters or 1,776 feet high? Where does the name Empire State Building come from? Which is the favorite tower of New Yorkers? High walk on the peaks of one of the best cities in the world.

A letter from the United States, consisting of a series of exceptional episodes every Tuesday. A sound postcard, which helps to better understand this America of today, is very familiar and sometimes completely unsatisfying. An RDL original podcast.

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

