MLP: The Angels have released the powerful 41-year-old hitter Albert Pujols

Thursday, May 13, 2021. 9:25 p.m.

LOS ANGELES – Albert Pujols was released after being dismissed by Los Angeles on Thursday, a week after being called up to 41-year-old powerful hitter Sub Bona.

So Pujols becomes a free agent and is free to sign a contract with any team.

The Angels have yet to pay him the expected $ 30 million salary for the final season of his 10-year contract. The committee that contracted Pujols had to pay him only a share of at least 70,570,500 of the Majors, which would be offset by what the angels owed him.

The Bujols have maintained a .198 batting average this season and a 622 Powerhouse attendance average, including five Homers and 12 RBIs.

He is fifth in Major League history in home runs (667) and 13th in wins (3253). Bujols has been named National MVP on three occasions and has won two World Series with the St. Louis Cardinals.

In his career, Pujols has a batting average of .298 and attendance and power average of 921. He has been selected 10 times in the All-Star game and is the oldest active player in Major League Baseball.

With the Cardinals, he released a .328 batting average and 1.037 Powerhouse attendance average. His number is at least with the Angels.256 batting average and .758 Power-plus balance average.