In London, the taste of the first post-control pint – release

After four months of strict control, Britain was again able to drink a pint of sitting in a pub garden or cut their hair. Their prime minister is Boris Johnson.

Rush to pubs and shops. In the UK, Beer gardens, The hairdresser, sports halls and “non-essential” shops were back on Monday. In the capital, it was sunny all day, but not all, and the English dared to chill – and sometimes snow – for the pleasure of a beer or terrace meal or a shopping spree. Four months imprisonment. In the center of Oxford Street, one of London’s busiest streets, queues began to get longer at 7am, not decreasing until the end of the day.

In the district of Soho, famous for its bars and restaurants, Londoners are flocking everywhere. In front of the Proxit Shoe store, an agent rushes to clean the windows, with a dozen people standing in line. Nearby, at the Splash Soho hair salon, nearly five people are patiently waiting for their turn. “I have a reservation …