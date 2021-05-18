Home Top News In London, the taste of the first post-control pint – release

In London, the taste of the first post-control pint – release

May 18, 2021 0 Comments
In London, the taste of the first post-control pint - release

Report

The article is reserved for subscribers

After four months of strict control, Britain was again able to drink a pint of sitting in a pub garden or cut their hair. Their prime minister is Boris Johnson.

Rush to pubs and shops. In the UK, Beer gardens, The hairdresser, sports halls and “non-essential” shops were back on Monday. In the capital, it was sunny all day, but not all, and the English dared to chill – and sometimes snow – for the pleasure of a beer or terrace meal or a shopping spree. Four months imprisonment. In the center of Oxford Street, one of London’s busiest streets, queues began to get longer at 7am, not decreasing until the end of the day.

In the district of Soho, famous for its bars and restaurants, Londoners are flocking everywhere. In front of the Proxit Shoe store, an agent rushes to clean the windows, with a dozen people standing in line. Nearby, at the Splash Soho hair salon, nearly five people are patiently waiting for their turn. “I have a reservation …

READ  After the flood, Australia sees the rise of thousands of spiders - West-France evening edition

You May Also Like

What is life like for former presidents after the White House?

The Rise of Mythical Skyscrapers in New York

BFMTV

The U.S. Supreme Court, which was amended by Donald Trump, will examine the right to abortion

Portrait de Willy Bégon

Willie Begon: “Low-cost French education in London”

Bourne and South America: Call for Evidence

Bourne and South America: Call for Evidence

Adelaide's special bubble operates ahead of the Australian Open

Adelaide’s special bubble operates ahead of the Australian Open

Despite the rise of Indian diversity, London maintains its restructuring plan

Despite the rise of Indian diversity, London maintains its restructuring plan

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *