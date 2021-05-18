Home Sports Bears: Andy Dalton Holder | Touchdown Act (NFL Act)

Bears: Andy Dalton Holder | Touchdown Act (NFL Act)

May 18, 2021 0 Comments
Bears: Andy Dalton Holder | Touchdown Act (NFL Act)

Although Pierce chose Justin Fields in the first round of the 2021 draft, Andy Dalton looks set to be the starter for the 2021 season (or at least early). In an interview with NFL Media, coach Matt Nagy did not allow suspicion.

“Andy is the incumbent. He will be on the first team (training camp). “

While Justin Fields looks likely to be the most prepared for the NFL, Nagy seems to support a cautious approach. But he understands the impatience of the fans.

“I know time is the biggest issue for Justin right now, and I fully understand it because there is excitement. We all have this desire to see what Justin can do. We will lie to you if we do not say or believe this. But to make sure we do what is best for the Bears and Justin. Should. “

It is therefore an open door to the Ohio State Quarterback, who can quickly claim ownership.

READ  NFL coach 'pissed off' Lynn says George Floyd's remarks aren't enough

You May Also Like

Brief MLP: Trevor Boyer MLP | Shoaib attracts Othani

Brief MLP: Trevor Boyer MLP | Shoaib attracts Othani

Pierre-Oliver Lestage is already in the good grace of Pete Caroline

Pierre-Oliver Lestage is already in the good grace of Pete Caroline

Clint Frasier is in the worst order of her career

Clint Frasier is in the worst order of her career

La crise continue aux Lakers, avec une nouvelle défaite ! NBA

“I should not be the only team vaccinated”

MLP: Vladimir Guerrero hits 10th Homer and Bryce Harper injured in game

MLP: Vladimir Guerrero hits 10th Homer and Bryce Harper injured in game

Rob Gronkowski Logan Paul Glenn, Dan, Chris et Gordie

Logan Paul disbands 4 brothers of an NFL superstar … before his eyes!

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *