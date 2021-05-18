Bears: Andy Dalton Holder | Touchdown Act (NFL Act)

Although Pierce chose Justin Fields in the first round of the 2021 draft, Andy Dalton looks set to be the starter for the 2021 season (or at least early). In an interview with NFL Media, coach Matt Nagy did not allow suspicion.

“Andy is the incumbent. He will be on the first team (training camp). “

While Justin Fields looks likely to be the most prepared for the NFL, Nagy seems to support a cautious approach. But he understands the impatience of the fans.

“I know time is the biggest issue for Justin right now, and I fully understand it because there is excitement. We all have this desire to see what Justin can do. We will lie to you if we do not say or believe this. But to make sure we do what is best for the Bears and Justin. Should. “

It is therefore an open door to the Ohio State Quarterback, who can quickly claim ownership.