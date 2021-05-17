Australia. The man unleashes his jaw and escapes the crocodile attack

Rescue services say an Australian player who successfully loosened his jaw in northern Australia on Thursday has escaped a crocodile attack.

Authorities say the 44-year-old was bitten by a reptile while swimming in a park near Cairns, a tourist town in Queensland.

He put his hands on his jaw

Paul Sweeney, who works for the Queensland Rescue Service, said, “Suddenly he felt something clinging to the top of his head and he knew it was a crocodile.”

Paul Sweeney explained that he was then forced to swim long distances to reach shore for fear that the animal would be caught. When help arrived, the “surprisingly quiet” victim was seated.

He is very lucky

The 40-year-old has injuries to his head, face, shoulders and arms. He was taken to a hospital in Cairns, where he is expected to recover quickly. “He’s so lucky,” Paul Sweeney said.

There are many saltwater crocodiles in the area, but attacks are relatively rare.

“He’s a pretty tough guy. He said he’d swim soon. So he’s a braver man than me,” the rescuer joked.