Home Top News Is it right for Australia to ban its nationals from returning from India?

Is it right for Australia to ban its nationals from returning from India?

May 16, 2021 0 Comments
Is it right for Australia to ban its nationals from returning from India?

The Australian government has banned the return of its nationals who have been staying in India for the past two weeks to protect them from the cobweb-19 epidemic that has plagued India for weeks. Those who try to return face up to five years in prison and a fine of tens of thousands of euros. The move is controversial.

Yes Isolated centers are already under severe pressure due to pollution from India

On Sunday, May 2, India recorded nearly 400,000 new Covid 19 infections and more than 3,600 deaths. The country has changed “The worst eruption of SARS-Cowie-2”, Written by Australian.

In Australia, “The percentage of infections in isolation among people returning from India has increased by 10 to 50%” Within weeks, worried Prime Minister Scott Morrison. In some hotels across the country, nationals from India now account for up to 70% of Covid 19 cases.

These alarming figures justify urgent measures to prevent the country from falling into a terrible third wave. So the government has decided to ban the return of Australians who have been staying in India for the past two weeks. “Pause”, According to Australian

[…]

International Mail

READ  Ray Clemens: From a Texas assistant to Liverpool's greatest goalkeeper

You May Also Like

The Chilean people have begun to vote for their Constituent Assembly - Liberation

The Chilean people have begun to vote for their Constituent Assembly – Liberation

Australie coupe du monde de Netball 2027.

Sydney is set to host the 2027 Netball World Cup

Saint-Nazire: Games for the whole family in Latin America Square this summer

What if Australia is closed until the end of 2022?

What if Australia is closed until the end of 2022?

Marc Siu, consul honoraire d’Australie depuis 19 ans, laisse place à Claire Scott, première consule générale d’Australie.

Australia with consulate in French Polynesia

Une jeune pro-Trump entre dans la hiérarchie républicaine au Congrès américain

A pro-Trump young man joins the Republican ranks in Congress

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *