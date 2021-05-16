Is it right for Australia to ban its nationals from returning from India?

The Australian government has banned the return of its nationals who have been staying in India for the past two weeks to protect them from the cobweb-19 epidemic that has plagued India for weeks. Those who try to return face up to five years in prison and a fine of tens of thousands of euros. The move is controversial.

Yes Isolated centers are already under severe pressure due to pollution from India

On Sunday, May 2, India recorded nearly 400,000 new Covid 19 infections and more than 3,600 deaths. The country has changed “The worst eruption of SARS-Cowie-2”, Written by Australian.

In Australia, “The percentage of infections in isolation among people returning from India has increased by 10 to 50%” Within weeks, worried Prime Minister Scott Morrison. In some hotels across the country, nationals from India now account for up to 70% of Covid 19 cases.

These alarming figures justify urgent measures to prevent the country from falling into a terrible third wave. So the government has decided to ban the return of Australians who have been staying in India for the past two weeks. “Pause”, According to Australian

[…]

International Mail