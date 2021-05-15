Home Top News What if Australia is closed until the end of 2022?

What if Australia is closed until the end of 2022?

May 15, 2021 0 Comments
What if Australia is closed until the end of 2022?

© Qantas



Australia’s tourism minister hopes the country could be closed Scheduled international flights Until the end of next year, depending on the evolution of the Covid 19 epidemic, especially when it starts again in India.

With “Travel Bubble” New Zealand Neighboring country experienced a second hurdle last week as flights to and from Sydney were suspended for three days and resumed after departure on May 10, 2021. Qantas, Australia is ready for the worst. According to Minister Don Tehan, the boundaries Closed from March 2020 The onset of the health crisis is likely to last until the end of 2022 – if necessary. This is ” Very difficult to determine “When the borders reopen, he said Sky News Australia, Adding it ” The most optimistic estimate will be in the middle or second half of next year .

This is a potential blow to the aviation and tourism sectors, with Australia currently delivering only 7,000 visitors a month, compared to one million per epidemic. But the Minister of Tourism has already mentioned Other “bubbles” Especially ” Singapore, Japan, South Korea or Vietnam », Without going to start dates. The government will thus manage and ” Formally “Re-opening the borders,” he added during his interview.

Fewer than 30,000 contaminants have been reported in Australia since the spring of 2020, and vaccination is particularly slow in all “saved” countries. Outside of New Zealand, all travelers from abroad are subject to 14 days of hotel isolation, with the country’s health restrictions being considered the most severe in the world.

What if Australia is closed until the end of 2022? 1 Air Journal

Qatar Airways

365 days a year, the Air-Journal informs you for free. Donate to the site and participate in its development!
I make a donation


READ  A little bit of Australia in the rearview mirror

https://www.air-journal.fr/2021-05-10-et-si-laustralie-restait-fermee-jusqua-fin-2022-5227753.html

You May Also Like

Marc Siu, consul honoraire d’Australie depuis 19 ans, laisse place à Claire Scott, première consule générale d’Australie.

Australia with consulate in French Polynesia

Une jeune pro-Trump entre dans la hiérarchie républicaine au Congrès américain

A pro-Trump young man joins the Republican ranks in Congress

Six passengers who were vaccinated tested positive and isolated in Australia

Six passengers who were vaccinated tested positive and isolated in Australia

Le mystère du "syndrome de La Havane" reprend de plus belle: des cas détectés à Washington

The mystery of “Havana Syndrome” begins again: cases found in Washington

BFMTV

Vaccinated Americans no longer need indoor masks

Photo du Bluesfest Byron Bay

Australia: Byron Bay Bluesfest back in 2021

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *