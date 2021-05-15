The Russians wanted to go to three cities in the country in June: Comments: Travel: Lenta.ru

The Russians largely wanted to go to Moscow, St. Petersburg and Sochi in June. This was reported in a study of the online service OneTwoTrip, the results of which were obtained by the editorial board of “Lenta.ru”.

According to analysts, most tickets within the country were purchased for Moscow in June – 25 percent of total bookings. Also, Russians plan to visit St. Petersburg – 13 percent, and Sochi – 10 percent.

The same three cities became the most popular destinations for train bookings in June.

Separately, experts noted the demand for the northern capital – 25 percent more Russians will rush here in June than there were at the same time in 2019.

Moreover, Russians are interested in cities such as Simferopol, Krasnodar, Kaliningrad, Anaba and Kazan.

Earlier in March, experts Investigation Popular inquiries of the Russians and found out in which cities they decided to spend the summer holidays. Moscow was about 20 percent in early bookings. Next was Simferopol – about 14 percent of service customers wanted to visit the Crimea, and Sochi – 11 percent of total bookings.