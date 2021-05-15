Home Top News Sydney is set to host the 2027 Netball World Cup

Sydney is set to host the 2027 Netball World Cup

May 15, 2021
Australie coupe du monde de Netball 2027.
Sydney hosts the Netball World Cup for the third time in its history. Hope for the development of a game not yet known in Europe.

The last time he hosted this event was in 2015. L‘Australia Became world champion Basketball, A game, derived from Basket, Very popular Commonwealth.

Twelve World Champion nations are selected to host the next World Cup Liz Nicole, Former player and leader International Netball Federation, Opportunity to present a great event in the city Sydney, As seen in the past The latter believe that hosting the World Championships in one of the most popular cities in the world will enhance the development of a sport that is limited to a number of countries. Commonwealth, While serving as a source of inspiration for its athletes and spectators.

for now, Australia Will have to wait a little longer, the next worlds will take place in 2023 South Africa, Fourth place in the 2019 edition.

