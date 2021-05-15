Home Top News Saint-Nazire: Games for the whole family in Latin America Square this summer

The whole family loves the game, as opposed to the submarine base that is already fun for Christmas

The City of Saint-Nazire (Lower-Atlantic) Congratulations Alive City center This summer. It starts with a call to express interest in an installation Game Area Latin America Square.

Treasure hunt, inflatable structures, circus activities, trampoline … The city wants to host “fun and entertaining structures for children, adolescents and families in general, to elevate Latin America’s place in the summer of 2021, from July 3 to August 22, Monday to Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. ”.

A pleasant catering offer may be offered as an option.

A happy round for the kids at Saint-Mark

The City of Saint-Nazir invites merchants, fairgrounds and experts to live in the city of Saint-Mark-sur-Mer this summer. This is a competition that is already a type of activity.
In the summer he wants a delightful tour that leads to the Place de la Pajodier, Rue Commandant-Charcot, Monsieur-Hulod Beach. “It will contribute to the livelihood of the coastal district, which welcomes many tourists every summer. A pleasant catering offer can be offered as an option, ”says City.
Applications must be submitted by May 21st. Applications can be downloaded from the city’s website: saintnazaire.fr.

Application until May 21st

This call for applications is intended for traders, fair grounds and any professional who is permitted to respond in accordance with the eligibility criteria specified in the MAI.

The application must be submitted by May 21, 2021, and will be processed by the selection panel at the end of May.

Applications can be downloaded from the Saint-Nazirite website www.saintnazaire.fr

