MLP: Blue Zeus stumbled upon Bliss in this game summary

Friday, May 14, 2021. 11:59 pm

Dunedin, Pla. – Rice Hoskins hit a double-three runner in the seventh inning, defeating the Philadelphia Bliss 5-1 to the Toronto Blue Jays Friday night.

The Billies scored their five runs in the seventh inning.

A day after being included in the list of players sidelined due to Covid 19, J.D. Realmudo returned in line for the Bliss. He missed a walk from Tim Meiza as the goals were filled to allow the Bliss to control the game.

Realmudo have not had a win in four batting appearances as a designated hitter. The star recipient was unwell and had a fever on Wednesday night, but returned to play Major League Baseball on Friday.

Meiza scored two trail runners and one out in seventh to replace Blue Zeus reliever Trent Thornton (1-1). He conceded a walk to Bryce Harbor and Realmudo, then called on Hoskins to double the lead, turning it 4-1.

Alec Bom took another run for the Bliss.

“Our hitters were very good tonight,” said Billies manager Joe Girardi. They played with numbers and when it was time to do so they walked out. We got a big hit from Rice (Hoskins), and another run produced by Alec (Bom). “

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. took the lead against Field Homer against Blue Jazz in sixth place against Vince Velasquez.

“It was a bad night,” Blue Jaze manager Charlie Montoyo simply said.

It was Guerrero’s first home homer against the Pillies. His father, Vladimir Guerrero, had 31 runs against Bliss, more than any other team.

The Blue Zeus began the final against the Bliss at the Florida Stadium, which hosted their spring training camp. The team will move to another temporary ground, this time next month at Buffalo in New York.

Velasquez allowed one run and three wins in two innings of five and three. He completed seven strikes and agreed to three walks.

Blue Jays starter Steven Mats needed 107 shots in the first five innings. He allowed four runs and zero runs in three walks. He ended nine strikes.