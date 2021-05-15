A pro-Trump young man joins the Republican ranks in Congress

“Republicans are united in the House, and the movement to restore America to its greatness is strong,” the millionaire reiterated his famous slogan in a statement.

In a speech he adopted after the Republican vote in the House of Representatives, Ellis Stephanic stressed that Donald Trump played a “key role” in the party.

After a tumultuous week among Republicans in Congress, culminating in the ousting of Liz Cheney from the party’s third place in the House on Wednesday, the elected official in New York came to a rally.

His new role as “conference leader” is to take the party’s message to the home and the electorate, which is just as important as the November 2022 parliamentary election.

“Americans know that stocks are extraordinarily high,” he said, stressing that the party’s main objective was to regain a majority in the House “in the Middle Ages.”

“Every day we fight against the radical, destructive, radical left agenda of Democrat Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to destroy America,” he said.

Liz Cheney, an elected official in New York, stressed that she still holds her place in the party: “We work together with President Trump.”

But divisions within the party are deep between the small anti-Trump group and members of parliament who support or remain silent.

The daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, elected Wyoming, was one of ten Republicans in the House to vote for Donald Trump’s accusation of “inciting insurgency” during the attack on the Capitol. January 6.

The former US president was later released by the Senate.