Vaccinated Americans no longer need indoor masks

Health officials said Thursday that Americans who have been vaccinated against Covid 19 no longer need to wear masks indoors.

“Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in large or small indoor and outdoor activities without wearing a mask or respecting physical distance,” Rochelle Valensky, director of the country’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Thursday. (CDC), the country’s leading federal public health agency.

“A special day”

However, the CDC recommends that vaccinated persons continue to wear masks during transport (airplanes, buses, trains, etc.) and at airports and train stations.

US President Joe Biden hailed the Covid 19 as a “big day” in the fight against the epidemic.

“I think this is a big step, a big day,” he added, calling on all Americans who have not yet been vaccinated to do so without delay.

U.S. 35% of the population was vaccinated

Currently, approximately 35% of the U.S. population, or more than 117 million people, have received the required amount of vaccine (s) (Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is given by a single injection, both from Pfizer and Modern).

“We’ve all been waiting a long time for this moment, and then we can see normalcy,” said Rochelle Valensky.

The decision was made in light of scientific studies that have shown that vaccines are effective against symptomatic infections and variations in circulation, he explained. He also pointed out that despite being vaccinated, some of the infected are still less infected.