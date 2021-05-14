Tampa Bay winner, Tom Brady crowned for the 7th time





Super Bowl. Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Super Bowl 201 last night, beating Kansas City mayors 31-9. Tom Brady, who was selected as the best player of the final, improves the record of his victories.

Summary

(Missouri), winners last year, but this time who could not record a small touch. Tampa Bay star quarterback Tom Brady was named MVP (best player of the game) and carries the record for individual wins to seven. Summary of Super Bowl in the video:

[Mis à jour le 8 février 2021 à 12h12] The(Florida) This Super Bowl 2021 had the privilege of playing at home at their Raymond James Stadium (however, it could only accommodate 22,000 spectators at 75,000 capacity) and did not miss his chance. Dominators, they actually imposed against a score of 31-9

The date of this 55th Super Bowl in history has been fixed for several months, so this February 7, 2021 (Sunday night of February 7 to Monday, February 8 in France) was chosen for this new edition. The final of the American Football League, the NFL (National Football League), is the culmination of a season that has been halted by the playoffs of the American Football Conference (AFC) and the National Football Conference (NFC), so it ends. The final match is the beginning of the year with a clash of the winners of each of these conferences. The latter is what we call the “Super Bowl”. The Super Bowl started at 12:30 French time on Monday.

This Super Bowl benefited from being clearly broadcast on TV, in France. Unlike previous versions, it was offered on the W9 and then on the TF1, this time it was L’Equipe Channel This confirmed the reuse of the event. The commentary was provided by journalist Peter Anderson and American footballer Anthony Mahungaou. The match was also presented live Game 1 (Access by subscription).

Both channels offer streaming service to fans who want to watch the final on the internet via their computer, smartphone or tablet. On L’Equipe’s website (Free access) and platform Connect (Payment).

The other attraction of the Super Bowl evening is the extra game level because everyone is impatiently waiting to know the details of the concert given at half time each year, especially the names of the artists assigned to do the show. Show. Canadian musician Weekend Selected for this 2021 edition.