Home Top News Six passengers who were vaccinated tested positive and isolated in Australia

Six passengers who were vaccinated tested positive and isolated in Australia

May 14, 2021 0 Comments
Six passengers who were vaccinated tested positive and isolated in Australia

The vaccine does not completely prevent contamination. As evidence, six tourists were still vaccinated and tested positive for Covid 19 when they arrived in Australia. News.com And Perth Now. This information was published in the NSW Health Monitoring Report because the federal government operates on a vaccine passport. All six passengers were isolated in private hotels.

As Prime Minister Scott Morrison comes under pressure to repatriate Australians stranded abroad, statistics raise concerns about the possibilities for a vaccinated passport system. Nevertheless, health officials qualified these fears, and six foreigners who tested positive were able to control the virus before their vaccine was fully effective. Studies show that it is only two weeks after receiving the second dose.

Read more – Nursing home residents, already vaccinated, tested positive for Govit-19

According to federal government figures, 2.5 million Australians have received the first dose of the Covid 19 vaccine. But the executive was criticized for the slowdown in his campaign, which was less than the four million set for the end of March. Accelerating vaccination will play a key role in getting the vaccine passport issued, which will allow Australians to go abroad.

Read more – Yet a Marseille couple vaccinated with Pfizer contract Govit-19

READ  Arsenal FC 2-1 Sheffield United Live! Premier League results, the latest news from Michael Arteta and the match reaction

You May Also Like

Le mystère du "syndrome de La Havane" reprend de plus belle: des cas détectés à Washington

The mystery of “Havana Syndrome” begins again: cases found in Washington

BFMTV

Vaccinated Americans no longer need indoor masks

Photo du Bluesfest Byron Bay

Australia: Byron Bay Bluesfest back in 2021

Photo d'un Papillon

A giant butterfly is found in an Australian school

Peche: londres deplore de nouvelles menaces apres les mises en garde de paris[reuters.com]

London mitigates new threats after Paris warnings

Photo du Bluesfest Byron Bay

Australia: Byron Bay Bluesfest back in 2021

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *