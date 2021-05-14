7 facts on the birthday of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg

Today, Friday, May 14, Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of the social networking site Facebook, celebrates his 37th birthday, and at a young age he was able to become one of the most influential and richest people in the world. .

In the following lines, we list 7 most important facts about Mark Zuckerberg.

1- Mark Zuckerberg was born on May 14, 1984, in Tops Fair, New York, to a father who worked as a dentist and mother psychiatrist. He was the only son of the family and had three sisters.

2- Before he graduated from school, several companies tried to hire him, but he chose to study at Harvard University, but eventually he left the university to devote his entire time to Facebook.

3- Zuckerberg co-founded Facebook with Mark’s partner Dustin Moskovitz and Chris Hughes at the Harvard University dormitory, and membership of the site was initially limited to Harvard students before expanding to include other students.

4- Mark met his fianc மனைவிe Priscilla Chan at a local college party, and Zuckerberg initially admitted that she was very bored with him.

5- Mark Zuckerberg is fluent in six languages, where he can read, write and speak French, Hebrew, Latin, Ancient Greek, English and Mandarin Chinese, so he can communicate with his wife’s family.

6- In December 2015, Zuckerberg and his wife announced that they would give up 99% of their shares on Facebook for the rest of their lives.

7- Mark Zuckerberg’s total net worth is currently 9 109.8 billion, and he is currently the fifth richest person in the world according to the Bloomberg Index.