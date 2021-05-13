Home World Giant fish from the depths of the ocean off the coast of California | Natural

Giant fish from the depths of the ocean off the coast of California | Natural

May 13, 2021 0 Comments
Giant fish from the depths of the ocean off the coast of California | Natural

A giant fish that lives only in deep sea water was found Monday (10) off the coast of Orange County, California.

Pacific football fish found on Orange County Beach, California – Photo: Breeding / Facebook / Crystal Cove State Park

The area where the fish appeared is part of the protected area at Crystal Cove State Park, which he explained on his profile on a social network, as they are very rare to appear on beaches because they live at a depth of 900 meters and are still intact even when they reach the shore.

Pacific football fish found on Orange County Beach, California – Photo: Breeding / Facebook / Crystal Cove State Park

The discovered animal is a female Pacific soccer fish, which can fly over 7 meters. The male of the same species is usually only 30 centimeters long and acts as a parasite, the only function of which is to help the female reproduce, experts say.

Pacific football fish belong to the order Lofiformes, a line of skeletal fish that often have a structure in front of their head that glows to attract prey in the darkness of the depths of the oceans where they live.

Pacific football fish found on Orange County Beach, California – Photo: Breeding / Facebook / Crystal Cove State Park

Its teeth are sharp and pointed like pieces of glass, and its mouth is capable of absorbing prey the size of its own body, according to a state park release.

When Merlin and his friend Tory are inspired by a little light, a fish of this type actually appears in the animation “Finding Nemo”, part of a hunting head.

‘Monster fish’: Large animals or scary shapes are found

READ  Jacob Blake: Black guy paralysed from midsection down right after currently being frequently shot in back again by police, father suggests | US News

You May Also Like

Russian Foreign Ministry: Hamas is ready to stop its attacks. "In Mutual Policy" | News from around the world

Russian Foreign Ministry: Hamas is ready to stop its attacks. “In Mutual Policy” | News from around the world

The struggle for Scottish independence goes to the next round

The struggle for Scottish independence goes to the next round

These are the requirements for obtaining financial assistance for internet payment

These are the requirements for obtaining financial assistance for internet payment

The UN highlights the importance of mental health services among epidemics

The UN highlights the importance of mental health services among epidemics

It rains day and night in Wuhan in the afternoon. Netizens: Very scared | Dark | Hail | Thunderstorms

It rains day and night in Wuhan in the afternoon. Netizens: Very scared | Dark | Hail | Thunderstorms

‘อังกฤษ’ จ่อไฟเขียวคลายล็อกดาวน์ 17 พ.ค.

‘England’ shows green lights, locks May 17th

Will Smith

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *