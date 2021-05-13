Giant fish from the depths of the ocean off the coast of California | Natural

A giant fish that lives only in deep sea water was found Monday (10) off the coast of Orange County, California.
Pacific football fish found on Orange County Beach, California – Photo: Breeding / Facebook / Crystal Cove State Park
The area where the fish appeared is part of the protected area at Crystal Cove State Park, which he explained on his profile on a social network, as they are very rare to appear on beaches because they live at a depth of 900 meters and are still intact even when they reach the shore.
Pacific football fish found on Orange County Beach, California – Photo: Breeding / Facebook / Crystal Cove State Park
The discovered animal is a female Pacific soccer fish, which can fly over 7 meters. The male of the same species is usually only 30 centimeters long and acts as a parasite, the only function of which is to help the female reproduce, experts say.
Pacific football fish belong to the order Lofiformes, a line of skeletal fish that often have a structure in front of their head that glows to attract prey in the darkness of the depths of the oceans where they live.
Pacific football fish found on Orange County Beach, California – Photo: Breeding / Facebook / Crystal Cove State Park
Its teeth are sharp and pointed like pieces of glass, and its mouth is capable of absorbing prey the size of its own body, according to a state park release.
When Merlin and his friend Tory are inspired by a little light, a fish of this type actually appears in the animation “Finding Nemo”, part of a hunting head.
‘Monster fish’: Large animals or scary shapes are found