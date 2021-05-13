Australia: Byron Bay Bluesfest back in 2021

Very sad after 2020 and without music, with the announcement of Bluesfest which will take place from 1st to 4th October, 2021 can be placed under the sign of music.

Canceled in 2020, then back in April 2021, just hours before opening, The Bluesfest Still to happen. Not usually in April, but from October 1st to 4th, event organizers announced via a tweet. See you on these dates Byron Bay Can benefit from it.

All people who have already purchased tickets for the April Festival will be given priority to participate. The website also says that there will be cashback offers if not available. Bluesfest.