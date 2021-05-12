The MLP released a statement on Tuesday in which they recalled that they had long feared that the current stadium would be the Ring Central College. Baseball is no longer a viable option for the future .

The MLP said it was concerned with the progress of the file of A’s new stadium with local officials and other stakeholders in this file. The A’s have worked hard over the past four seasons to move this Downtown Stadium project forward, overcoming many obstacles and investing many resources at the same time. We know they are determined to continue the adventure for a long time in Auckland. With two professional sports owners leaving the city, their commitment to Auckland is more important than ever.

Athlete captain Dave Guard still hopes to come to an agreement for a new stadium, but time is running out.

We will start working immediately [avec la MLB] In finding new markets, we are going to work with those markets to find something that makes more sense, the police told the Associated Press. We need to explore all of our options. People know that it is difficult for us to keep the lights on in the college.

The A’s have previously proposed and withdrawn stadium plans in Fremont and San Jose. In November 2018, Ace announced that it had discovered a waterfront site for their grounds overlooking the San Francisco, Bay Bridge and Auckland harbors. The goal was to play their first game in 2023. But even if approved this summer, it will not be ready until 2027.

We look forward to our enthusiastic, privately funded stadium project being implemented by the City of Auckland, Police added. Restoration of this part of the city is a once-in-a-lifetime project. We still hope that this plan will be approved if we do not give up, but we must be realistic and vigilant about the deadline.

Earlier this year, police asked the city council to vote on a stadium plan before work on the summer was postponed. The $ 12 billion project from private investment includes the stadium and major community development, including $ 450 million in benefits to the community.

The team’s lease expires in 2024 for the collegium, but the aging stadium, which has been occupied since the arrival of the A’s in 1968, is struggling with lighting and sewer backups.

In a separate statement from owner John Fisher, he said he would follow the MLP instructions, but would like to build a stadium near the Howard Terminal port site, the most famous Jack London area. Square.

A’s future success lies on a new platform, he said. Auckland is a great baseball city and we will continue to work on our bay front stadium project. But we will follow the instructions of Major Baseball and look at other markets.

A’s hope that Major League Baseball’s intervention will move the file.

We share the MLP’s sense of urgency and their desire for Auckland , Said Mayor Libby Schaff.

The Major League Baseball announcement is already causing a lot of talk. Auckland City Council President Nicki Minaj said on Twitter The city council is determined to keep A in Auckland and is waiting for the organization’s response to schedule a meeting before summer.

But he has got to speak elsewhere: Republican Dana Titus, a U.S. congressional representative for Nevada’s 1st district, said on Twitter Las Vegas has become a major city for sports. We are ready for a major baseball team .

In the past, Commissioner Rob Manfred has identified Las Vegas, Charlotte, Portland (Oregon), Nashville, Vancouver and Montreal as cities for potential expansion. However, he said he would not maintain the project until the problems at the Auckland and Tampa Bay grounds were resolved.

Montreal is already running a file for a sister city project with Tampa Bay Rays, in which both cities need to build new stadiums for the shared guard of the Rays. The Canadian press did not respond to requests for comment sent to the Montreal Baseball Board this afternoon.

Race owner Stuart Stenberg presented a stadium project in Tampa’s Ybor City neighborhood, but abandoned the project in December 2018. In June 2019 the MLP Executive Committee approved the race to explore a joint project with Montreal.

The race lease at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg expires at the end of the 2027 season.

Association Moving

Athletes have moved twice since establishing ownership in Philadelphia in 1901. It moved to Kansas City in the 1955 season before moving to Auckland in 1968.

The proposed stadium will be about 10 km from the college, where it will not serve public transport. A and Auckland City are talking about setting up a network of gondolas that will leave the neighborhood and cross Highway 880 to end their run downtown.

Only two MLP clubs have moved in the last 50 years: Washington senators become Texas Rangers in 1972; Later, the Montreal Expo 2005 became the Washington Nationals.

Braves moved twice, moving from Boston to Milwaukee in 1953 and then to Atlanta in 1966.

Complete changes occurred in the 1950s and 1960s: St. Louis Browns became Baltimore Orioles in 1954; The Brooklyn Dodgers emigrated to Los Angeles in 1958; The same year the New York Giants continued after San Francisco; The first repeat of the Washington senators became the Minnesota Twins in 1961; Seattle pilots moved to Milwaukee in 1970 as brewers.