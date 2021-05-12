Jaguars: Tim Debo’s signature instant | Touchdown Act (NFL Act)

This is not a joke. We know that from the end of April Tim Debo (QB), The first round selection of the 2010 draft, was censored for a tight end with the Jaguars.

According to the NFL Network, the test would have been successful, and Depo could sign a one-year deal with the Florida ownership next week. This will ensure the return of the former quarterback to the NFL, which has been successfully executed by the Francois, the Jets, the Patriots and the Eagles.

Debo will return to the league in the familiar terms as the 2007 Heisman Trophy was a huge success with the Florida Gators under his future Jaguar coach Urban Meyer. Thus winning the National University Championship in 2006 and 2008.

A media event particularly known for his steadfast Christian faith and his conservative stance, Tim Debo became a subject of humor in the United States, while much appreciated by a section of the population.

He returned to the NFL after 6 years of playing baseball, in a position other than to make him famous, so this will be one of the attractions of the Jaguars season, no less.