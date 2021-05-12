Home Technology ICloud Drive to transfer iCloud documents and data in May 2022

May 12, 2021 0 Comments
In May 2022, Apple will retire to retain its old iCloud documents and data synchronization service on iCloud Drive only. This is evolution Announced On a support page that explains how to enable iCloud Drive.

iCloud Drive en 2014

Affected users run Max and iOS devices with at least OS X Yosemite (10.10), others iOS 8 (Windows 7 for PCs).

iCloud Drive was announced 7 years ago, during WWDC 2014. Chances are your device updates or system updates or you have already implemented it.

Two years later the service made a major improvement with full synchronization between sites. iCloud Drive allows you to keep Synced Web files stored on the Mac, PC, iPhone, iPod and Document folder, the rest on the desktop and shared folders from last year.

If this migration to iCloud Drive is not done manually from May 2022, it will be done automatically. For devices running computers before iOS 8 and Yosemite, sync for the Cloud feature will be discontinued within a year.

