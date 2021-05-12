Home Entertainment Filming will take place in Joachim’s Phoenix Montreal

May 12, 2021 0 Comments
Joaquin will spend part of his Phoenix summer in Montreal. The title of last year’s Oscar-winning horror film for portraying the Joker, Disappointment P.L.T., Which is set to be filmed in the metropolis from the end of June.

Filming for this third film by filmmaker Ari Aster will begin in Montreal on June 28 and last until October.

For now, Joaquin’s Phoenix is ​​the only actor attached to the project. This is the American independent studio A24.

Some details about’s display have been filtered so far Disappointment P.L.T.. The special site Deadline Hollywood recently reported that the film, dubbed “Dream Comedy”, will draw a close-up of a great entrepreneur (who has camped in Phoenix) for decades. Unable to find out more …

Horror Master

Ari Astor, 34, the new darling of American horror cinema, created a sensation with his first two films. Inheritance, Released in 2018, and confusing Midsummer, Released next year. His first two offerings convinced fans of this genre so much that some of them already stuck to the nickname “New Master of Horror”.

Disappointment P.L.T. This is Joaquin’s Phoenix ‘first major shoot since winning the Oscar for Best Actor last year The Joker. Then Disappointment P.L.T., Filmmaker Ridley Scott slips into Napoleon’s skin for a historical drama about the life of the French emperor as Phoenix tackles another ambitious project.

Disappointment P.L.T. Not the only Hollywood product to go to Montreal this summer. The seventh film in popular history Transformers Filming will also take place in the metropolis from early July until the end of September.

