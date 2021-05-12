AI makes GTA V more realistic but less beautiful

Intel’s team of researchers has worked hard to make GDAV more realistic thanks to AI’s intervention. The impressive results of hyper-realism in video games are even more questionable.

Is a more realistic game necessarily more beautiful? This is a question that engineers at Intel have created and asked themselves GTAV’s artificial intelligence capable of transforming images into photosynthetic regulation.

Thanks for this little technical achievement From Intel Intelligence Systems Lab to a team work, A cell dedicated to research on artificial intelligence, machine learning and robotics at Intel. As an introduction to their research paper, Three authors explain it ” Light century video game graphics has been the goal for half a century “, And the latest advances in the world of artificial intelligence allow for better” Controls the gap of appearance between artificial and real images .

Mercedes everywhere, realism is nowhere to be found

To prove it, the researchers modified the images of GTA V, the most popular game from Rockstar, to give them a more realistic look and show their results in photos and video.

To make the GTA V more realistic, the Intel team provided a home-based artificial intelligence With the Citiescape database, It has a lot of photos of the urban environment. The machine then had the task of splitting the pictures of the game into several “layers”. It allows you to get a complete and accurate view of many aspects of rendering such as scene lighting, camera back and distance, and the brilliance of 3D objects. By cleverly exaggerating the images from Citiescape and GTA, AI has created more realistic images.

This process may seem simple on paper, but it actually required a lot of work from researchers because the machine learning methods traditionally used in this type of process yielded very inconsistent results here. One of these methods was to add Mercedes ornaments to all cars, as the images of the Cityscape came mainly from Germany, where many Mercedes cars were spread on the roads.

Should Video Games Be Hyper Realistic?

To solve these problems, it was decided not to allow AI to analyze the entire environment of an image (this is traditionally done in these cases, to help the machine understand its surroundings), rather than to separate each image of the game into smaller pieces, to match them with real images. Therefore, small elements of the GTA landscape, such as a cyclist’s view or highway dividing line, can be compared with similar photos in Citiescape.

The results received by Intel are impressive. The images formed as a result of their experiments actually seem very close to our reality. However, they are often less praiseworthy to the eye. The extreme contrast of 3D rendering, the saturated colors of the weight, and the swarm of details lead to a more realistic look, but less rich.

Over the years, video games have created a certain grammar and universe that we have become accustomed to. Bright green trees and fluffy clouds do not shock life in a video game. Using GPA as a hyperralistic treatment can cause it to lose some of its gaming identity “Chaotic Valley” in humans.

Rockstar Games

