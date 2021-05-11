Home Science The Voyager 1 probe detects the sound of a galaxy

The Voyager 1 probe detects the sound of a galaxy

May 11, 2021 0 Comments
«Вояджер-1» в представлении художника. Источник изображения: NASA

The Voyager 1 study was launched 40 years ago and is still making discoveries. In 2012, the study went beyond the heliosphere of the solar system and became the first man-made spacecraft. Since then, the study has been studying processes in space in which our star has the least impact. This place has its own It turned out Not quiet.

Voyager 1. Image source: NASA

Reported in the release Natural astronomy The researchers recorded a “roar” of Voyager 1 plasma outside the heliosphere, which was higher than expected. Solar air does not invade its space, although powerful coronal emissions during the Sun’s operation are heard in constant and monotonous plasma noises such as thunder and lightning.

The plasma wave system (PWS), one of the few remaining workers in 40 years, records the density of plasma, or electrons, in galaxy gas. The device recorded radio waves generated by Saturn and Jupiter, but actually showed itself in the heliosphere and beyond. The real discovery is the detection of strong activity of electrons in galaxy space that is not exposed to solar wind. This information will help to better understand the processes outside of stellar systems.

“He is very weak and bored [гул], Because it is in a narrow frequency band, Said Stella Ocker, author of the study. – We see that there is a faint, steady hum of galaxy gas. “






