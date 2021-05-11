PlayStation 5’s “Next Generation PSVR” 4K Resolution Headset and Line-of-Vision Tracking – Jigsaw







PlayStation 5Enjoy games and videos as a peripheral in Virtual Reality (VR)PlayStation VR (PSVR)Already publishedNoticeIt has been. VR, which handles VR-related news uploads, has introduced that “the next generation PSVR headset’s resolution has finally reached 4K, and that it has a visual tracking function” as evidence from leading sources “.

Next-General PlayStation VR is 4K Plus Eye Tracking and Vibration

https://uploadvr.com/psvr-playstation-4k-eye/

UploadVR – The Edge reports that the next PlayStation will be VR4K and will include eye surveillance.

https://www.theverge.com/2021/5/10/22429523/playstation-vr-ps5-rumors-eye-tracking-foviated-render-4k-screen-haptics

The PlayStation 5 has a USB Type-C port on the front, and sources say the new PSVR headset will work with a USB Type-C wired connection.

According to Upload VR, the resolution of the new PS VR headset is 2000 x 2040 pixels per eye, for a total of 4000 x 2040 pixels. It has twice the resolution of the current PSVR headset, which is 920 x 1080 pixels, and slightly better than the Oculus Quest 2 at 1832 x 1920 pixels.



With a resolution of 4000 x 2040 pixels, you can see the mesh shape on the display of the VR headsetScreen door effectNot likely to occur.

Evidence suggests that in addition to the line-of-sight tracking feature, the new PSVR also features a “forwarded rendering” feature. Taking advantage of the fact that “humans see only the central part of the visual field clearly”, it is said that more efficient operation is possible by drawing only the central part of the image with high resolution and reducing the surrounding resolution. fove rendering.



The current PSVR camera uses the PlayStation Move system to monitor flashing controllers and headsets. On the other hand, the new PSVR is equipped with an inside-outside camera that recognizes the external environment, and you can understand your position and movement based on the image of this camera. In addition, the headset has a built-in motor to provide tactile feedback.

UploadVR says, “The new PS VR is the real next generation VR experience that Sony has planned for PlayStation 5 users.Next generation PS VR controllerThe adaptive stimulus used differentiates Sony’s VR experience, and eye surveillance is first and foremost offered to the general public. The previous generation P.S. Higher resolution and easier setup than VR would be a dramatic improvement. “