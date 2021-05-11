Home Sports MLP: The Reds crushed the Bites in this summary of the May 10 tournament at the National

May 11, 2021 0 Comments
Cincinnati Reds starter Mitch Keller was a little amused at the loss of the Pittsburgh Pirates 14-1 on Monday night.

Cincy had 15 wins in the game, including seven in three innings and a third game against Keller, allowing seven runs scored before he was sent off.

Eugenio Suarez and Tyler Naquin each hit a long ball for the Reds, with Nick Sensel adding three reserves.

Starter Tyler Mahley (2-1) hit five innings and a third for his side to record the victory. He allowed only one point and had seven strikes.

These teams are currently in the last two teams of the Central Division of the National League. Reds.500 16-16, Pirates 14-20.

National Other Results :

Marlins 2 – Diamondbox5
Mia: Jesus Aguilar scored two runs with the 7th homer of the season
ARI: Astrobal Cabrera scored a double with two points

Rangers 1 – Giants 3
Text: Kyle Gibson allowed a run in 6 innings
SF: Alex Wood controlled the Rangers to a point in 7 innings in their 4th win of the season

READ  Melbourne Demonstration loses to Tokers at Fremond, leaving AFL with eight chances at the table

